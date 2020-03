FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At least five people escaped a near-downtown home that caught fire Thursday.

Fire crews were called around 2 p.m. to a home at 1715 Cortland Ave., near Wells Street in the Bloomingdale neighborhood north of downtown Fort Wayne.

Fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

Officials at the scene said three adults and “a couple kids” were able to escape.

The home did not appear to sustain major damage.