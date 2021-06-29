Fire breaks out in basement of southern Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the basement of a southern Fort Wayne home Tuesday.

Just before 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Fire crews were sent to a home in the 5100 block of Fairfield Avenue, near Bishop Luers High School, on reports of a fire.

Multiple crews responded and found the fire in the basement of the 1 1/2 story home.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and self evacuated, crews said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.