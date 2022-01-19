Fire breaks out in basement of home north of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire damaged a home north of downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Fire crews were called around 10:15 a.m. to 2409 Terrace Road, near East State Boulevard and North Clinton Street, on a report of a fire.

Firefighters at the scene told WANE 15 a postal worker was delivering mail and called in the fire. Crews found a small fire in the basement of the home.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The home is currently on the market.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.