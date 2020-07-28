Police: Man starts fire, shoots himself in front of officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man reportedly set off an explosion in a home that sparked a fire then shot himself in front of responding officers Tuesday morning.

It was around 10:45 a.m. when Fort Wayne Police were called to a home in the 4400 block of Warsaw Street, near Senate Avenue, on a report of a suicidal subject.

There, officers tried to get a man to come out of the home. A short time later, there was an explosion in the home and the fire began.

At that point, the man came out of the home with a gun to his head, police said. Officers tried to get man to put the gun down, but he ultimately shot himself, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Firefighters put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

Fire department spokesman Adam O’Connor initially told WANE 15 that a police officer in the area noticed the fire and called it in, and a person was pulled out of the home by medics before firefighters arrived.

Nobody else was inside the home at the time. The home was left heavily damaged.

