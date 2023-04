FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County dispatchers confirm a large fire broke out at J R Manufacturing, Inc. in Fort Recovery, Ohio on Saturday.

The building is located at 900 Industrial Drive.

The Village of Fort Recovery Ohio posted on their Facebook page that residents should take precautions as this is an industrial fire.

Dispatchers say several area departments are helping tackle the fire.

Crews are still trying to put the fire out.