FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire near downtown Fort Wayne early Sunday morning. Crews responded around 1:45 a.m.

Fire crews were called out to the 1200 block of North Anthony Boulevard. The home was vacant or abandoned, according to FWFD.

When crews first arrived, they found heavy fire on the second floor and attic. They searched the home and found no one inside. Firefighters worked to also protect homes on both sides of the house on fire. It took crews just under 2 hours to get the fire under control, according to FWFD.

The home suffered heavy water, fire, and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.