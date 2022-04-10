FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire in the Phantom Fireworks warehouse at 1630 Northland Blvd. No one was inside the building during the fire.

FWFD say that they couldn’t see any signs of a fire when they arrived outside the building, but found thick smoke and some fireworks lighting off when they entered.

Fire crews arrive outside the Phantom Fireworks warehouse. Photo taken by Matthew R. Pratt.

A sprinkler head above the fire was keeping it in check and crews were able to put it out quickly.

There is water and smoke damage throughout the building, but fire damage was kept to a small area in the warehouse.

The fire is still under investigation.