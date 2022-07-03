OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – According to a Facebook post made by the Ossian Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at Ossian Elementary School Saturday night.

According to the OFD post, crews responded to reports of smoke coming out of the building’s roof. When they arrived, they found smoke in the building and a fire on the roof over the stage area of the gymnasium.

Crews put out the fire and started clearing the smoke out of the building.

OFD said the fire was most likely started by fireworks being shot in the area and urged people to be careful when shooting fireworks.

Southwest Allen County Fire District, Bluffton Fire Department, Ossian Police Department, and Wells County EMS assisted at the scene.