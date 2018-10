Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FWFD responded to a house fire early Wednesday.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Firefighters were called to a southeast Fort Wayne home early Wednesday on report of a fire.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of Winter Street around 3:30 a.m.

People living inside the home self-evacuated before crews arrived. Firefighters had the fire out in about three minutes.

Fire officials said a grease fire started in the kitchen and spread to the cabinets. Fire was contained to the kitchen.

No one was hurt.