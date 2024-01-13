FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week starts showings of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic The Sound of Music. The iconic musical is being performed by Fire and Light Productions.

Fire and Light’s executive director Lisa Ellis and performers Bailey Heilshorn and Rowdy Brewer stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Fire and Light Productions’ performances of The Sound of Music begin on January 18 and will continue through the 20th. Shows are performed at the Arts United Center at 303 East Main Street. You can click here to learn more.