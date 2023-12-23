FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Still, needing to grab some last-minute gifts for the holidays? Head to the Fort Wayne Farmers Market to shop local this holiday season.

WANE 15 was joined by Leigh Rowan, Fort Wayne Farmers Market General Manager, to talk all things local to bring home for the holidays. Check out that interview above!

The Fort Wayne Farmers Indoor Market is located at 500 E State Street across from North Side High School. The market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To find out more about the market and the vendors featured head to the Fort Wayne Farmers Market website.