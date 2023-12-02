FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still searching for the perfect gift to get someone this holiday season, there may be a place you haven’t thought of to check out. The Fort Wayne Visitors Center is full of Indiana-inspired goods.

Visit Fort Wayne’s Director of Visitor & Partner Services Emily Stuck stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Visit Fort Wayne visitor’s center is open Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., then Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The visitors center is located at 927 South Harrison Street. You can also shop online by clicking here.