FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can spend your Wednesday night supporting different forms of local art at a monthly event in the North Anthony Corridor.

Night Markets at The Garden bring artisan vendors, live music, food and an art exhibition all in one space at The Garden, a venue on North Anthony Boulevard. Markets are on the third Wednesday of the month from May to September, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each event is free.

For the first market of the season, The Fifth House is performing.