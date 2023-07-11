FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Festival has deals Tuesday that will give you a run for your money.

$2 Tuesday at Three Rivers Festival includes discounts on food, drinks and more. Many vendors in Junk Food Alley have deals on yummy treats that are discounted to $2 for the day.

Festival goers can also enjoy bingo in the plaza. “Beer, Bands and Bingo” starts at 6 p.m. You can get a bingo sheet for $2 and play three games, or spend $10 for a sheet and play as long as you want until the festival shuts down for the night at 11 p.m. There’s also a beer tent with $2 drinks so you can sip and play while enjoying music by The Taj Maholics and The Y’s Guys.