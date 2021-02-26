Final property tax reimbursement payment given to BFGoodrich

Richard Beck (left), Allen County Commissioner and Redevelopment Commission president, presents a check to BFGoodrich Woodburn plant manager Terry Redmile which represents final payment from the commission’s TIF district fund. (Photo courtesy of the Allen County Redevelopment Commission)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Redevelopment Commission has paid the final

payment to the BFGoodrich plant in Woodburn.

Richard Beck, Allen County Commissioner and president of the Redevelopment Commission,

handed a check for $32,356 to plant manager Terry Redmile during a ceremony on Thursday.

In 2002, the Redevelopment Commission approved the creation of an Economic Development Area and Tax Increment Financing district around the BFGoodrich facility, the press release said.

The following year, the commission entered into an agreement with the company to reimburse them from the property taxes collected in the district for investments made at the plant. The commission said the maximum benefit of the agreement capped at $1.65 million was reached and the final payment was approved in January.

“Through the years the county has supported the company’s investment in real property

improvements and equipment at the plant through other incentives like real and personal

property tax abatement,” the press release said.