Final paving phase of Goshen Ave. to begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City crews will begin the milling and final paving phase of Goshen Ave. this week.

Work will start after the morning rush hour on Monday, August 17. The week-long phase will affect Goshen Ave. between State Blvd. and Cambridge Ave. Flaggers will direct traffic for most of the week, however, the city plans to shut down the stretch of Goshen Ave. between State and Sherman, including the roundabout, on Thursday afternoon. Traffic will be detoured to St. Marys and Russell Ave.

Drivers are asked to slow down, expect delays, allow for additional travel time, or use a different route.