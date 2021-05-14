Final panels installed for Vietnam Memorial Wall replica with names of fallen soldiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Vietnam Memorial Wall replica at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum at 2122 O’Day Road is nearing completion.

On Friday, the final aluminum panels were installed by sheet metal union members and apprentices from Smart Local 20. The panels bears the names of all veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. Of the names, 1534 are from the state of Indiana and 79 are from Allen County.

“What I’m hoping for is to possibly do some healing for what needs to be done for some of these soldiers, there are a lot of Vietnam veterans who are still around that have served in that war,” said Darryl Esterline, Smart Army.

Ground broke on the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on Veterans Day 2020.

A formal dedication ceremony is scheduled for May 29.