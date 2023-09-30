FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday is the final day for the outdoor YLNI (Youth Leaders of Northern Indiana) farmers market before it closes down for the season.

Head to the farmers market to get your pick of fresh produce, flowers and local handmade crafts and jewelry.

The market was also recently awarded the #1 Market in Indiana along with winning third place for the midwest market and sixth for the nation.

The market’s final day will be its usual hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located on Barr Street with free parking available at the History Center.