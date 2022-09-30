Kids 4-14 and adults over 50 wrap up their summer programs with the Final Mile around Parkview Field for the annual Fort4Fitness.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kit’s Club and Silver Fox Club’s final mile of the Fort4Fitness happened Friday night.

Kids from ages 4 to 14 and adults over age 50 wrapped up their summer programs with the final mile around Parkview field.

The race started outside the park and finished at home plate. Everyone who participated received a medal.

The goal is to have everyone finish 26.2 miles total throughout the summer to keep them active.

The kids were very excited to take part in the event.

“I just like running, and I run all the time,” Emma Ravenscroft said.

Jonathan Hillyer agrees that it’s a fun event.

“I don’t know why, but I just do. I like to get outside I guess, and I like the ballpark,” Hillyer said.