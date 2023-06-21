FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-mile procession through Fort Wayne Wednesday honored retired Fort Wayne Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Aker.

Aker was killed in a car crash at State Road 3 and Gump Road on June 14.

Aker served on the Fort Wayne Fire Department from October 7, 1967 to December 30, 2005. He retired as Battalion Chief from Station 13 on Clinton Street.

The procession went from the funeral services in Huntertown past Station 13 on Clinton Street, then past Station One on Main Street and then past Station 2 on Taylor Street before going to his final resting place in Greenlawn Cemetery.

His son, Mike Aker Jr., is currently a Lieutenant at Station 2.

The 78-year-old is also a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. You can view the obituary online.

Aker rode in an antique fire truck that he actually helped rebuild. While at Station One, there were the traditional firefighter funeral ceremonies, including a final bell ringing signaling end of duty.

Fort Wayne Fire Department captain and union president Jeremy Bush sent the following statement:

On Wednesday, June 14th, we tragically lost Michael M. Aker, a retired battalion chief, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and cherished friend. Mike was an extraordinary individual who embodied selflessness, compassion, and genuine character. His tireless dedication as a hero has left an undeniable, positive impact on our community for generations to come. He was a beacon of inspiration to many and a true friend to all, always willing to lend a hand. As a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, his memory will be treasured forever. During this unimaginable time, we are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support our family has received. In honor of his legacy, we will celebrate his life as he would have wished. Thank you for your kind condolences and for joining us in remembering and honoring Mike. Jeremy Bush, Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters President

LT. Travis Hostler shared photos of Aker through the years: