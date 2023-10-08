FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Area residents have one last chance to get to the outdoor market before all are closed for the season.

Saturday, October 14 will be the last chance to visit the Allen County Marketplace at 1010 Carroll Road, 46845. The market hosts an array of vendors selling produce, baked goods and various other crafts and goods. Food trucks and live music will also be in attendance.

The market will take go on from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and provide the whole family with one more outdoor event to mark the end of the summer season.

For more information head to Allen County Marketplace’s website.