Filming begins for new Haylie Duff movie in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Fort Wayne was a movie set Tuesday.

Filming began for the new Haylie Duff movie, “The Wedding Pact 2 (The Baby Pact)” on Tuesday. Scenes were shot at the Allen County Courthouse and Fortezza Coffee in downtown Fort Wayne.

Haylie Duff films a scene for the new movie “The Wedding Pact 2 (The Baby Pact)” at the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Haylie Duff films a scene for the new movie “The Wedding Pact 2 (The Baby Pact)” at the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Haylie Duff films a scene for the new movie “The Wedding Pact 2 (The Baby Pact)” at the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Haylie Duff films a scene for the new movie “The Wedding Pact 2 (The Baby Pact)” at the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Haylie Duff films a scene for the new movie “The Wedding Pact 2 (The Baby Pact)” at the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Duff shared behind-the-scenes shots from Fort Wayne locations on her Instagram story Tuesday. In one story, Duff called the Allen County Courthouse “the most beautiful courthouse.”

The movie, written and directed by Matt Berman, is a sequel is 2014’s “The Wedding Pact.”

Duff arrived in Fort Wayne on Friday. The Fort Wayne International Airport gave her a “big Fort Wayne welcome” on social media after she arrived.

Welcome to Fort Wayne – or Hollywood?



It's not every day that we see celebrities passing through FWA, but when we do we are happy to give them a big Fort Wayne welcome! Today we welcomed actress Haylie Duff, as she flew in to film some scenes for a new movie here in Fort Wayne! pic.twitter.com/d3Jxpe66MF — Fort Wayne Airport (@flyfwa) May 21, 2021

A release date for “The Wedding Pact 2 (The Baby Pact)” has not yet been announced.