Film series restarts at The Embassy with new COVID-19 precautions

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is set to bring the Fort Wayne audiences six films running July 31 through August 30.

In a news release, The Embassy Theatre said they’ll do their best to have patrons socially distance when they enter and exit the building, as well as navigate to and from their seats for bar service and restroom access. Curtain speeches will include instructions, which can also be found printed on tickets.

Doors for the theater entrance will be marked and volunteers and staff will direct patrons to their seats in accordance with guidelines to help limit the exposure to COVID-19.

Patrons should note the time of arrival printed on their ticket.

All events at the Embassy Theatre have limited capacity.

The Embassy encourages guests to wear their own face coverings and to stay home if they are not feeling well. Patrons should also expect social distancing, face coverings on staff and vendors, one-way traffic patterns, paperless and touchless interactions whenever possible, and rigorous cleaning and sanitizing.

While the Embassy works hard to reduce exposure to COVID-19, the public is assuming the inherent risk of possible exposure.

The first two films are black and white Buster Keaton comedies with accompaniment from two prominent organists who will play the Grande Page Pipe Organ during these timeless classics.

Seven Chances

Featuring Organist Clark Wilson

Friday, July 31

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Cops

Featuring Organist Cletus Goens

Saturday, August 1

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10

There will be no intermission during these films. They will also be live-streamed on the Embassy website. For tickets or more details, call the STAR Bank box office at (260) 424-5665. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

The remaining four films are a part of the free 2020 Film Series that started in January. The spring

and early summer movies were postponed due to COVID-19.

According to The Embassy Theatre, this series highlights the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, ensuring women’s constitutional right to vote, and explores the issues of equal rights and social justice.

This series is hosted in conjunction with Embassy community partners: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter; the Allen County NAACP; and the Fort Wayne Chapter of the League of Women Voters. These organizations will have a presence at the Embassy during the series to educate the community on the power of voting, civic involvement, and to help attendees with resources to register to vote.

Milk

Sunday, August 9

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

Suffragette

Sunday, August 16

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

9 to 5

Sunday, August 23

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

Mary Poppins

Sunday, August 30

Doors at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m.

Free

These films are free to the public; however, all attendees must have an assigned seat to accommodate social distancing requirements. To secure tickets in advance and avoid congested lines on the days of the films, The Embassy suggests stopping by the STAR Bank box office or calling (260) 424-5665.

Activities are made possible in part by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.