FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – June 7, 2022. Owen Scheele died unexpectedly after a short battle with leukemia. He was 17 years old. He was about to be a senior at Carroll High School and was likely going to be starting quarterback on the football team. Now a new short film, “For Owen” is sharing lessons from Owen.

“It’s really cool to see how much impact he had on the community. Not every kid does that and you can see in the film how much of an impact he really did have,” Grant Giszewski said.

Giszewski graduated from Carroll in 2019. He was living in California in 2022 when he saw social media posts about Owen’s passing.

“I was trying to figure out how I knew him. I had filmed him a couple years back, so I had footage of him,” he said.

Grant Giszewski with Owen’s parents, Stephanie and Jason Scheele.

The filmmaker felt drawn to do what he does best. So, he reached out to Owen’s parents.

“He said I’d be honored to tell Owen’s story for you and of course we said yes and now we have this amazing gift,” Stephanie Scheele, Owen’s mom, said.

The film “For Owen” chronicles the Carroll High School football season that started just two months after Owen died. The team kept winning but it was more than a game.

“Those boys played their hearts out for something way different than football. And the way Grant tells that story and I think for Owen’s friends, it’s important to have it not just for family, but I know his friends really want that,” Stephanie said.

Owen’s legacy is now forever in film.

“Grant is such a talented filmmaker and capturing the moments on the field. Just the moments of the game and in the heart of it and the first thing they do is splash that ‘O’ and it was incredibly meaningful to me,” Jason Scheele, Owen’s dad, said.

Giszewski started filming in August 2002 early in the season and came back when the Chargers made it to the state championship game. The team lost the state title game, but had they won, it would have given them 14 wins. Some players say they weren’t meant to win that last contest, because just getting to state put them at 13-0. Owen’s number was 13.

After countless hours of editing and 1,300 clips in the final cut, Giszewski had a 46-minute tribute to a team that found strength through honoring their friend.

Grant Giszewski is working at a Formula 1 race wearing one of the orange bracelets made in Owen’s memory. (Photo courtesy Grant Giszewski)

“It’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than football. I’ve done a lot of cool things, but this is my most rewarding project I’ve ever done and it will mean a lot to me for the rest of my life, so I’m grateful,” Giszewski said.

Owen’s faith is still touching hearts.

“Owen inspired kids to live their life differently and he’s still making an impact on kids who might never had heard the gospel or truth and they noticed something different about Owen and are curious now,” Stephanie said. “Owen poured his heart and soul into everything and the love he had for his friends and his family and his coaches and his teammates. He had so much love to give and it’s evident in the film.”

“Owen loved the Lord. That’s where his love came from. His love for Jesus,” Jason said.

For years, Owen had begged his parents to get a tattoo of his favorite Bible verse in his grandma’s handwriting. They finally said yes when he turned 17. But, he became sick and passed away just a month later.

“We said in the hospital to him that when we get home he can get that tattoo,” Stephanie said. “And when we drove home without him, we knew we wanted to get it, so we got his favorite Bible verse in his handwriting.”

Romans 5:8 – But God demonstrated His own love for us and in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.

That verse is in several places on Owen’s wall of remembrance in the Scheele basement.

“Sometimes I come down here and smile and other times I come down here and almost crumble,” Jason said.

Some of Owen’s friends and teammates helped hang the plaques and football gear on the wall. They completed it with special blue lights.

“The basement was important because this was his hang-out spot with friends. It’s kind of a sacred spot. There are a lot of memories and laughter and marks on the wall and ceiling, but they’re from him,” Stephanie said.

Now the family has a film they can watch in that basement. For Owen. With Owen. To remember a young life that made a lasting impression on all who knew him.

“I don’t know that it will ever not be hard to watch it, but I don’t know if I’ll ever stop wanting to watch it. That’s how grief works. I don’t want to stop seeing and thinking about Owen, but when I do, it still hurts and it still will,” Jason said.

And, thanks to a filmmaker, those who didn’t know Owen, can learn his life lessons too.

“He was respectful and friendly to everyone. I think that’s something everyone can strive toward – being nice to everyone,” Giszewski said.

“For Owen” will be shown at Carroll High School’s auditorium on Friday, November 24 at 7 pm and 9 pm. The early show is sold out, but there are still free tickets available for the second showing. Click here to get a ticket.

After Friday, the film will be available on YouTube.