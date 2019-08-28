‘Fill the Boot’ to start Thursday

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council voted Tuesday night to amend an ordinance that made it illegal to solicit donations on public right of ways. Fort Wayne city employees will now be allowed to collect money in the streets.

This is big news for the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s “Fill the Boot” campaign, which raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The department lost more than $70,000 in donations after being restricted to parking lots two-years ago.

But it’s Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey that has the final say on whether or not the campaign will take to the streets. In a press release issued Monday, a department spokesperson said “Collection will not be done in the public right-of-way per the directive of the fire chief and City Risk Management. Firefighters will be collecting at local businesses as allowed.”

Donations can also be made on the Fort Wayne Firefighters Facebook Page.

The 2019 campaign starts Thursday, August 29 and runs through Tuesday, September 3.