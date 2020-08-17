‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA goes virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) You won’t be seeing any Fort Wayne Fire Department personnel on street corners raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this year. The “Fill the Boot” campaign has become yet another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, fundraising efforts have gone online. The money raised will help support research for treatments and a cure for those who suffer from neuromuscular disease.

There are two ways to donate online. A page on the MDA Fill the Boot website and a Facebook page.