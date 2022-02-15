FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fight on the court at the Northrop High School basketball game against North Side High School caused the game to be canceled Tuesday night.

What started the fight or who was involved isn’t clear. A Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman told WANE 15 that school officials are investigating.

In video sent to WANE 15 by Aidan Latic, police could be seen on the floor trying to break up the fight and the PA announcer could be heard telling everyone to stay in their seats.

Everyone in the gym was told to go home and the game was canceled.

This story will be updated when more information is released.