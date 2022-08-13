FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn more about Latin American culture Saturday through traditional dancing, music and food.

FIESTA Fort Wayne is an educational event for the whole community. Organizers said the goal is to celebrate the diversity and spirit of the Latino community in the Fort Wayne area.

The day includes performances by local, regional, and national folkloric dancers, authentic food like tacos and pupusas, live music, games, face painting, and information on the culture.

It’s all happening at the Headwaters Park Lincoln Pavilion from 10 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Admission is $5 before 5 p.m. and $7 after.