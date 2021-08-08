Fiesta Fort Wayne coming to Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday, August 14th Headwaters Park will come alive with Hispanic and Latino heritage for Fiesta Fort Wayne.

Fiesta Fort Wayne has been around for four decades. The annual event celebrates and showcases the achievements and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans in Northeast Indiana.

The event features cultural experiences like food and music. Plus, you can see folkloric dancers.

Fiesta Fort Wayne is from 11 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more, or watch the interview above.