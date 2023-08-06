FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fiesta Fort Wayne will return to Headwaters Park to celebrate Hispanic and Latino heritage through dance, music, games, and more.

Saturday, August 12 Fiesta Fort Wayne will host vendors from multiple backgrounds, offering community information, cultural information, and opportunities for local resources.

Food from El Salvador, Cuba, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and Mexico will be featured offering a wide array of tastes and aromas. Fiesta Fort Wayne is a family event and all communities are encouraged to attend.

The event will go from 10 am to 11 pm with admission costs ranging from $7 to $10. Kids under the age of 10 get into the event for free.

For more information about the event head to Fiesta Fort Wayne’s website or Facebook page.