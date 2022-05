FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Salomon Farm Park is celebrating its heritage with an art festival.

Saturday is the second day of the Fiber Arts Festival, where visitors can shop craft and supply vendors, visit with farm animals, see demonstrations, and enjoy tasty food vendors.

The free event is both educational and entertaining, designed to preserve and promote the park’s heritage of natural fiber production and traditional textile art. It’s all happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.