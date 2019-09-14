Right to Life to discuss discovery of fetal remains on abortion doctor’s property

This September 2014 photo shows Ulrich Klopfer. More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of the former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week. (South Bend Tribune via AP)

JOLIET, Ill. (AP/WANE) — Allen County Right to Life and Indiana Right to Life have announced they will host a press conference on Monday, September 14th, to discuss the discovery of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week.

The press conference is set for 3 p.m. and will take place in front of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s former Fort Wayne clinic, located on 2210 Inwood Drive. A press release by Allen County Right to Life said the “press conference participants will call on Indiana authorities to join the investigation and demand justice for the babies and their families.”

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Friday that an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted the coroner’s office Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found 2,246 preserved fetal remains but there’s no evidence medical procedures were performed at the home.

The coroner’s office took possession of the remains. An investigation is underway.

Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana. It closed after the state revoked the clinic’s license in 2015.

Klopfer’s license was suspended by Indiana’s Medical Licensing Board in November 2016 after finding a number of violations, including a failure to ensure qualified staff was present when patients received or recovered from medications given before and during abortion procedures.

He formerly had a clinic in Fort Wayne, but had not performed abortions there since December 2013. Property tax records in Allen County show UG Klopfer Real Estate Holdings LLC still owns the commercial office building on 2210 Inwood Drive where the former doctor used to run his clinic.

Klopfer also had clinics in Gary that have since closed.

