Festival organizers plan on return of summer celebrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry’s office and the Allen County Department of Health have been two key groups involved in bringing back summer festivals to downtown Fort Wayne. Several event organizers updated WANE 15 on their plans for 2021.

With about 4,000 attendees, the first large event of the season at Headwaters Park is the Michiana Wine Festival is set to happen on Saturday, April 24. According to event organizer Nicole Thomas, the event will be similar to a fall version held last year.

The Wine Festival is set up in the grass area, outside of the park pavilion. Only about 50% of the normal capacity will be let into the space at a time, but tickets are not limited. Thomas told WANE 15 they are recommending people wear masks, but masks will not be required at the event.

A fall version of the event is still in the works, ensuring people who aren’t comfortable attending in April, will still have a chance to taste the wine.

BBQ Ribfest is set to happen in June. Event organizers are encouraged by the amount of people being vaccinated. According to Cindy Chappuis, tables would be spread out in the pavilion as they have been in years before the pandemic.

Organizers for both Germanfest and Greekfest told WANE 15 Thursday that the people behind the festivals would meet next week to discuss plans for the 2021 versions of their celebrations.

According to City Spokesman John Perlich, discussions have happened with city leaders about the possibility of offering Lawton Park as an extension or replacement to Headwaters Park to encourage social distancing. Nothing has yet been set in stone to happen at the greenspace.