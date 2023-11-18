FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Holiday favorites are starting to ramp up. The annual Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre will be here before you know it.

Chief of Marketing at the Embassy Theatre Carly Myers stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s event. You can see that in the interview above.

Festival of Trees begins on the Night of Lights, this Wednesday and will continue through Wednesday, November 29. Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are $5. For babies up to one-year-old, admission is free. You are asked to stop by the box office to grab the free ticket for bookkeeping purposes. Breakfast with Santa tickets are sold out. But there is a new event this year, Santa’s Rockin’ Pizza Party, which still has tickets available. You can click here to learn more as well as see the dates and times for Festival of Trees.