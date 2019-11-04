Festival of Trees returning to Embassy Theatre for 35th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Festival of Trees returns to the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne this holiday season.

The 35th annual festival will be held Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, featuring 60 decorated trees showcased in the historic Embassy Theatre along with live entertainment.

The event is a fundraiser for the Embassy Theatre Foundation.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Tickets are available the Embassy Theatre box office by phone at (260) 424-6287, on the events page of the Embassy website or through TicketMaster at ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

Festival of Trees hours and schedule of events:

Wednesday, Nov. 27 (6-9 p.m.) 35th Annual Festival of Trees opening night as part of downtown Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights. Enjoy the debut of the Animated Holiday Windows. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa Land. Listen to the Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Douglas Schultz, Grant Nill and Cletus Goens.

Thursday, Nov. 28 (4-8 p.m.) Thanksgiving at the Festival of Trees. Enjoy the tradition of the Festival after Thanksgiving dinner, a special treat for out-of-town guests. See Irving Berlin’s holiday classic screening of “White Christmas” at 5 p.m. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa Land. Listen to the Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring Grant Nill and Cletus Goens.

Friday, Nov. 29 (9:30-11:30 a.m.) Eat breakfast with Santa for $20 per person (sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and menu provided by Shigs In Pit). Storytime and a personalized Santa experience. (12-8 p.m.) The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies. Entertainment: 12 p.m. – Ellie Paige Dance Academy 1 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne Saxophone Quartet 2 p.m. – Fred Astaire Dance 3 p.m. – DancinKids Dance Studio 4 p.m. – K. Monique’s Studio of Dance 5 p.m. – Amaneceres De Mexico Dance 6 p.m. – Summit City Music Theatre 7 p.m. – Fire and Ice

Saturday, Nov. 30 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa ($20 per person). Sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and menu provided by Shigs In Pit. Storytime and a personalized Santa experience that sells out every year. Limited seating. Paid reservations required. 12-8 p.m.: The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies. Entertainment: 12 p.m. Dance NY Style Studio of Dance 1 p.m. Beacons of Light Dance 2 p.m. En Croix Ballet 3 p.m. Julie’s School of Dance 4 p.m. Ratio Dance 5 p.m. Tiffany & Co. Studio Dance 6 p.m. Dancing Dons 7 p.m. SheeKriStyle Academy of Dance

Sunday, Dec. 1 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa ($20 per person). Sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and menu provided by Shigs In Pit. Storytime and a personalized Santa experience that sells out every year. Limited seating. Paid reservations required. 12-8 p.m.: The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies. Entertainment: 12 p.m. Starz Dance Academy 1 p.m. Starz Dance Academy 2 p.m. Center Stage Academy of Dance 3 p.m. Pulse Dance Academy 4 p.m. Northeast School of Dance 5 p.m. Fort Wayne Dance Collective 6 p.m. Fort Wayne Youtheater 7 p.m. Dyson Dance Studio

Monday, Dec. 2 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. & 5-9 p.m.) The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies. Entertainment: 9 a.m. Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring: Cletus Goens 10 a.m. Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring: Trebor Trahin 11 a.m. North Side High School Show 12 p.m. Grande Page Pipe Organ featuring: Trebor Trahin 5-9 p.m.Community Sing-along with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Tour the Festival of Trees before and after 6:00 p.m. performance

Tuesday, Dec. 3 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) Saint Anne Communities Senior Day, open to all ages. The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies. Entertainment: 9 a.m. – Grande Page Pipe Organ: Trebor Trahin 10 a.m. – Carroll High School Choir 11 a.m. – Canterbury Middle School Orchestra 12 p.m. – Grande Page Pipe Organ: Trebor Trahin

Wednesday, Dec. 4 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) FINAL DAY: The 35th Annual Festival of Trees continues. Nearly 60 decorated and themed trees! Youth performances on stage. Kids can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. Register to win show tickets and other goodies. Entertainment: 9 a.m. – Concordia High School Choir 10 a.m. – Wayne Trace High School Choir 11 a.m. – Grande Page Pipe Organ: Trebor Trahin 12 p.m. – Kinetic Revelation Academy of Dance and the Arts