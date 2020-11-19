Festival of Trees makes adjustments in response to COVID guidelines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The popular Festival of Trees has added hours and days to accommodate capacity guidelines put in place by state and local health officials this week.

Organizers have extended the Festival of Trees by four days, now through Sunday, Dec. 6, to spread out and welcome visitors. Stage performances will not take place, though, and White Christmas will not be shown Thanksgiving Day.

Festival of Trees runs Nov. 25 through Dec. 6 at the Embassy Theatre.

“The Embassy encourages the public to think of this as a unique opportunity to have an exclusive and intimate holiday experience that can be enjoyed without crowds while still supporting the Embassy Theatre during a challenging year,” a release said.

Below are the COVID-19 considerations for the Festival of Trees, as well as ticket information and a full schedule, provided by the Embassy Theatre:

The Embassy is following board of health guidelines for patrons, staff and volunteers.

Facial Coverings: Masks or face shields are required. No exceptions. Any patron unwilling to wear a mask is encouraged to purchase a virtual ticket.

Ticketing: There are a limited number of tickets for each 60- or 90-minute time block. The organization encourages patrons to purchase in advance. If a time block is filled when a patron arrives, entry may be available in another timed entry block.

Cleaning the Building: Between each 60- or 90-minute time block there will be rigorous cleaning of frequently touched surfaces along the traffic path as well as in restrooms.

Virtual Santa: Santa Claus is still joining the festival virtually, and families will be able to see and talk to him and take a picture with Santa in Santa Land.

One-way Traffic: All walking traffic patterns will be one way. The trees will be positioned to facilitate this pattern. Signage will be clear and staff will be available to clarify the walking path.

Food: No food or beverages will be sold or allowed in the festival so that patrons can remain masked.

Online Program: The Festival of Trees program booklet will be available online this year to create a touchless experience by scanning a QR code or accessing it on the Embassy web page. The Embassy encourages patrons to access this guide through their phone or device. Voting for favorite trees and entries for raffles will also be online.

Virtual Festival of Trees: For those unable to attend the Festival of Trees, a video tour will be available as a ticketing option. The virtual ticket will be for sale on Nov. 25 and the online tour will be available for viewing Dec. 3, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021. (A link will be emailed to virtual ticket buyers to share the video tour of the trees.)

Individuals 65 years of age and older or those in high-risk categories are encouraged to not attend the event. Patrons are asked to assess their health before arriving and stay home if ill or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Any patrons who arrive at the Embassy ill or displaying symptoms of COVID- 19 will be sent home. While the Embassy works hard to reduce exposure to COVID-19, the public is assuming the inherent risk of possible exposure.

The Embassy encourages patrons to visit http://fwembassytheatre.org/2020-festival-of-trees/ for the most up-to-date source of information.

Tickets:

$10/adult (13+ years)

$5/youth ages 1-12

Children under 1 year old are free (ticket required)

$25 Virtual Tour (video available Dec. 3)

Tickets are available NOW for purchase at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne (260.424.5665), fwembassytheatre.org as well as ticketmaster.com.

2020 Festival of Trees Hours and Schedule of Events

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (OPEN TO PUBLIC: 4-9:30 p.m.) – OPENING DAY

Thursday, Nov. 26 (OPEN TO PUBLIC: 2-9:30 p.m.) — THANKSGIVING DAY

Friday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Nov. 29 (OPEN TO PUBLIC: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)

 8-10:45 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa – Join Santa for breakfast at the Embassy during the Festival of Trees. Separate event ticket required ($30 per person). Includes a private tour of the festival before it opens to the public and then Breakfast with Santa programming to begin around 9 a.m. Local food vendor featured as well as an engaging holiday performance from the Fort Wayne Youtheatre. Patrons should enter through theater lobby. Seating is very limited.

Monday, Nov. 30-Wednesday, Dec. 2 (OPEN TO PUBLIC: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 3 (OPEN TO PUBLIC: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 4-Saturday, Dec. 5 (OPEN TO PUBLIC: 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m.) Sunday, Dec. 6 (OPEN TO PUBLIC: 2:15-4:30 p.m.) – FINAL DAY