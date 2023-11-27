FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Longtime Festival of Trees decorator Molly Faber is back at it again this year with a tree you have to see to believe. Faber has been decorating a Christmas tree for the Fort Wayne favorite festival for the past six years.

WANE 15 morning anchor Emily Dwire caught up with Faber Sunday, Nov. 19, as she and a coworker began the hours-long process of decorating their 9-foot spruce. The two work for Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana, and their tree called “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All” is based on “I Spy.”

“I’m a creative person and I love the idea of getting to be part of something that is giving back to the community in a such a lovely happy way,” said Faber.

Every piece you’ll see on the tree is a donated item, from roller skates to a makeshift tree-topper globe. Several Goodwill employees had a hand in choosing the pieces.

The tree won the “Most Traditional” award at this year’s festival.

It’s one of 67 trees on display this year at the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel. Leaders with the Embassy say the festival is a fan favorite in Fort Wayne.

“A lot of people tell us this is their holiday tradition, it kicks off their holiday season, so this makes all the effort worthwhile to see everyone walk in and walk out with lighted up faces,” said Chief Marketing Officer Carly Myers.

Molly Faber says she will continue to decorate for the festival as long as she can.

“To see the trees in the window and to come through, it’s just a positive, wonderful thing for all ages,” she said.

The Festival of Trees runs through Wednesday.

Monday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about ticket prices and special events during the festival, you can head to the Embassy’s website.