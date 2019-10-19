Festival of Sports returns for 9th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 9th annual Festival of Sports is coming up this Thursday the 24th. It is an afternoon filled with sports and competition.

At the event you’ll be able to compete for a gold medal in several good-natured competitions. The event also features a beer tasting experience, and food for you to enjoy.

Beyond the games, you can bid on a vacation getaway or other items during a silent auction.

The event is a fundraiser for Fort Wayne Center for Learning. The money will help fund scholarship programs.

The center helps children develop a positive self-image through the improvement of the critical learning skills necessary to be successful learners.

