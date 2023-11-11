FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne holiday tradition will return for its 38 season at the History Center.

The History Center announced in a press release the return of the beloved Festival of Gingerbread for its 38 year. The festival will kick off Friday, Nov. 24 with new creations created by artists of all ages and skill levels.

The festival will have a sneak peek event on the Night of Lights, Nov. 22, where visitors can see this year’s creations from 3 to 9 p.m. with admission only $4 per person.

Those wanting to enter their gingerbread creation, just missed the deadline Nov. 10 but can still head to the History Center Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 17. Admission is $7 for adults ages 18-64, $5 for seniors ages 65+ and youth ages 3-17, and free to children ages 2 and under.

The History Center will extend its hours during the Festival of Gingerbread. Monday through Thursday the hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Friday and Saturday hours being Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

The History Center is located at 302 E Berry Street.