Festival of Gingerbread returns for another holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For more than 30 years, residents have filled up the History Center not just for a look at the past but also for the tasty holiday creations. The annual Festival of Gingerbread kicked off Friday morning.
There are 146 different gingerbread creations, the second highest number ever for the event. From candy-filled Pre-K creations to works of fantastic art in glazed candy windows and crafted icing, there is something for every age to enjoy.
The event costs:
- $6 for Adults
- $4 for Seniors and Children (3 – 17)
- Free Children (two and under)
On Saturday, November 30, from 1 p.m. -4 p.m. Guests can make your own reindeer puppet from your hand-print for only $1 plus admission. Sunday, December 1, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. residents can make a “Legend of the Gingerbread” ornament to take home for only $1 plus admission. Guests can also purchase Gingerbread Men Cookies for 75 cents.
Hours
- Mon-Thurs: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m
- Fri & Sat: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sun: Noon – 5 p.m.
The festival ends December 15.