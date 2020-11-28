Festival of Gingerbread open for the 35th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Festival of Gingerbread is officially open for the 35th year.

You can check out over 90 creations of different skill levels at the Fort Wayne History Center.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center’s first-ever “Virtual

Gingerbread Tour” is now live and available for purchase through its website.

