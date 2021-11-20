Festival of Gingerbread judges get first look at this year’s sugary-sweet houses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Judging took place Saturday for entries in a Fort Wayne favorite holiday event.

The 36th Annual Festival of Gingerbread returns to the History Center Friday, November 26 and runs through Sunday, December 19.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson is a judge at the festival that has been a holiday tradition in Fort Wayne since 1985.

Local artists ranging from preschoolers to professionals have displays in the Shields Room at the center.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center will again be offering a “Virtual Gingerbread Tour,” available for purchase on the website. The tour will open for viewing November 26 and features each gingerbread creation so families can enjoy the Festival from the comfort of home.

In addition to a virtual option, certain dates have tickets available for purchase online to keep crowds at a minimum during tours.

Be sure to check the online calendar to see what the History Center offers for families each night. There will be ‘make & take’ crafts, storytelling and other activities.

Admission to the festival is $6 for adults ages 18-64, $4 for both seniors over the age of 65 and students ages 3-17, and free to children ages 2 and under. History Center members receive free admission.

On the Night of Lights coming up Wednesday, visitors can get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., when admission is only $3 per person. Advanced tickets will be required.

Indiana Michigan Power will once again sponsor a free night at the Festival on Tuesday, November 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Advanced free tickets will be required for Free Night.

Extended hours for the History Center during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.