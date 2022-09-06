FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn all about wildlife, wetlands, and preserving endangered species Sunday at the Monarch Festival.

It’s the biggest event of the year for the Little River Wetlands Project, organizers said.

Education stations teach attendees about nature restoration and the role pollinators play. Participants get a native plant to take home.

Located at the Eagle Marsh Barn, the event includes vendors, food trucks, and entertainment for the whole family. It’s from noon to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Organizers noted part of Engle Road will be shut down for parking.

Monarch Festival is part of “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown”, the event where the public is invited inside historic homes and buildings that have a story to tell in Fort Wayne.