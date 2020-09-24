Female Allen Superior Court Judges reflect on Justice Ginsburg’s legacy

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks to the American Bar Association House of Delegates after receiving the ABA Medal in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life touched many across the country. That inspiration can be found on the bench at Allen Superior Court.

Three of the female judges for Allen Superior Court described how Justice Ginsburg helped pave the way for them to be on the bench.

Hon. Fran Gull described Ginsburg as “an icon and an idol.”

“She had power, and she had a voice, and she had stature,” said Gull.

Gull also said Ginsburg showed her power, but still respected those around her.

“One of the things I appreciated about her leadership is, she was just kind to everybody. She had so much humility and lead by example,” said Hon. Wendy W. Davis.

Related Content Women rule Allen Superior Court with a majority female bench

Her friendly leadership became evident when dozens of past law clerks stood on the steps of the Supreme Court as Ginsburg’s body arrived to lay in repose.

“It’s interesting because I didn’t know she started to shape my life before I knew who she was,” said Hon. Andrea Trevino.

Inside the walls of the Allen County Courthouse, Gull, Davis and Trevino explained Justice Ginsburg served as an inspiration to their careers as judges.

“That’s the judge I want to be. That’s the judge I want to emulate. Somebody that is smart and articulate. Somebody that can be powerful without being overpowering,” said Gull.

In 1997, Gull became only the second woman on the bench for Allen Superior Court. Fast forward to 2019, the majority was held by women.

“She really helped me believe that I could ascend to the bench. I always wanted to be a judge. I never thought that I could do it, until you woman like Justice Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor was another one. And it’s those women, and they did it with such grace and dignity,” said Davis.

“She continues to inspire me on the bench to have that collegiality, to respect my colleagues no matter the difference in our opinions, or how we would do something. And I think that’s kind of a lost art,” said Trevino.

Look for special coverage of Justice Ginsburg’s viewing and procession on WANE 15 on Friday, September 25th.