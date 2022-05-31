CROMWELL, Ind. (WANE) – Members of the Sparta Township Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Firefighter Terry Cassidy passed away after responding to a medical call.

Last week, Terry Cassidy, 64, responded to a cardiac arrest medical call in Cromwell. While on the call, he started experiencing heart attack symptoms too. He died at a hospital two days later.

Cassidy worked for the department in the 1970s and 1980s and returned as a volunteer eight months ago.

“He was a wonderful man to be around. I would say he was more of a father-figure, or grandfather-figure to most of us and we just enjoyed spending all eight months that we got to know him,” Abby Cox, the department’s Public Information Officer, said.

These goat stickers honor fallen firefighter Terry Cassidy.

The fire chief and safety officer affectionately nicknamed Cassidy the “GOAT”, or greatest of all time. He had a sticker of a goat on his helmet and to honor his memory, the chief made goat decals with Cassidy’s badge number, 813, for the helmets and fire trucks at the station.

Since returning to the department, he responded to 70 calls within his first three months. He had completed his probationary period and was about to be presented with his name plate. The department will now give that placard to his family.