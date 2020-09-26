Feline Fall Festivals aims to help community cats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual festival to help community cats is set for next weekend.

H.O.P.E. for Animals is set to host the Feline Fall Festival.

According to H.O.P.E. for Animals the festival will have people building for community cats.

H.O.P.E. for Animals said, “Shelter building is done outdoors so please dress accordingly.The Feline Fall Festival is a truly unique event where volunteers team together to assemble hundreds of outdoor shelters for unowned community cats. Learn how to safely and humanely trap, transport, and release cats as part of the TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) program. Bring the kids along, they love to help too! While you are here, be sure to get a “behind the scenes” tour of H.O.P.E. for Animals and warm up with some hot cocoa or coffee as a thank you for helping!”

The Feline Fall Festival is Saturday, October 3rd. It’s from 10 a.m. until noon at H.O.P.E. for Animals.

That’s at 1333 Maycrest Drive. It’s free to participate, but donations are encouraged and appreciated.

