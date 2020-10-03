Feline Fall Festival assembles 300 shelters for community cats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne citizens helped assemble 300 shelters for community cats on Saturday morning.

Emily Gage, the community cat coordinator with H.O.P.E. for Animals explained that a community cat is an outdoor, free-roaming cat that’s been spayed or neutered, microchipped, ear-tipped and rabies vaccinated.

Gage said the program’s goal is to get animals spayed or neutered to control the population, however the community wanted to “offer something more.”

“So they helped us assemble all of these shelters to keep the cats warm through the winter,” said Gage. “It can be very brutal out here for these guys and for the community cat caretakers who take care of them and feed them.”

Gage said despite the pandemic, the community has helped H.O.P.E. for Animals has spayed or neutered about 1,400 this year.