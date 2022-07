FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two weeks of waiving fees due to recent storms, Fort Wayne’s Biosolids Handling Facility is bringing back regular fees beginning Saturday.

The fees are $1 for 0-100 pounds of waste or $20 for a ton of disposal.

City Utilities reported during the time services were free, 230 tons of brush and debris were brought to the facility by Thursday.

The biosolids facility is at 6202 Lake Avenue. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.