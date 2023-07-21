FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s annual City Tennis Tournament is back as residents packed Swinney Park to play and watch “the sport of kings.”

Friday marked the first of four straight days that the tournament will take place, with the tournament ending Monday, July 24.

Josh Rifkin, a co-organizer of the tournament, said he is pleased with the turnout on Thursday considering the decline of the tournament in recent years.

“It’s an awesome thing to see this many cars,” Rifkin said.

The second day of the tournament starts at at 8:00 a.m. and the third day of the tournament starts at 9:00 a.m., with both days hosting matches until the evening.

The main tournament’s championship starts at 6:00 p.m. on Monday and will feature a chair umpire and a $500 cash prize for the winner.

Rifkin said the crowd made the tournament “feel like an event,’ and he hopes that the large attendance on Thursday carries over to the rest of the tournament and into the future.

In addition to tennis, different food trucks will be around for those in attendance throughout the duration of the tournament.