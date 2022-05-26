FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They broke open a locked door to a room in the basement and then busted the combination locks on a set of large filing cabinets.

Inside those, they found the cocaine.

More than 10 pounds of it.

An FBI raid of a home on the city’s north side earlier this week led to the discovery of the cocaine – as well as several pounds of marijuana and more than 16 grams of heroin – and netted one arrest, according to newly released U.S. District Court documents.

Federal agents and Fort Wayne Police officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home at 1205 Valdosta Drive, which is located in the Lincoln Village subdivision off Cook Road.

FBI agents serve a warrant at a home at 1205 Valdosta Dr. on Tuesday.

They also arrested 40-year-old Gerardo Nino Romero, aka Gerardo Nino-Romero, who is now facing one federal felony count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Once investigators broke open the filing cabinets in the basement of the home, they found numerous bags of cocaine that totaled roughly 4,700 grams – or just under 10 1/2 pounds. Some of the bags were large while others were small, according to court documents.

Among them were 61 individual baggies weighing a total of 55.7 grams, court documents said.

Gerardo Nino Romero

Agents and officers also found empty plastic bags, scales, a vacuum sealer, a drug ledger and calibration type weights that would be used to verify the weights on a scale.

“In your affiant’s opinion, the suspected cocaine was being packaged for resale based on the presence of smaller, prepackaged bags of cocaine and the repackaging material that was located,” an FBI agent wrote in court documents.

“This amount is not consistent with personal use or mere possession of cocaine,” the agent wrote.

The court documents did not give the specific amount of marijuana agents found, nor has Romero been charged with possessing or dealing marijuana. Agents also did not release how long they had been watching the house or Romero.

Romero is being held at Allen County Jail without bond.

His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Thursday.